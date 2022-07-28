Campaign highlights summer spike in cases of domestic abuse

The number of domestic abuse crimes reported to police increase during the summer months - Credit: PA

An increase in domestic abuse during the summer months is being highlighted in a new awareness campaign.

Launched by Norfolk police, councils and charity organisations, the campaign aims to hammer home the message that just because the sun is out, it doesn’t mean crimes behind closed doors stop.

Statistics show the reverse is true with the number of domestic abuse crimes reported to police having increased during the summer periods between 2019 and 2021 by almost a quarter, from 2,991 to 3,673.

For the last three years as a whole – nearly a third, 10,355, of 38,181 domestic abuse crimes occurred across the summer months.

Detective Superintendent Andy Coller, co-chair of the DASVG (Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Group), said: “We know domestic abuse happens throughout the year across all sections of the community, but we are aware we can see an increase during the summer months.

“It’s not completely clear why this happens but may be connected to the population expanding as tourists holiday in the county, more social gatherings and alcohol being consumed and more pressures on families during the school holidays.

“Though it’s important to recognise that domestic abuse does not stop when summer ends.”

The campaign aims to encourage people to come forward for help and support, including perpetrators and hard to reach groups.

Domestic abuse affects all communities - if you feel you need specialist support -click https://t.co/eGvt5ykXA8

More people report domestic abuse to the police in summer - https://t.co/zS4FLAhNOH

Call the police on 999 in an emergency or 101 to report domestic abuse. pic.twitter.com/RbWlcVrgfr — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 27, 2022

Organisations will be sharing social media posts highlighting groups, projects and resources that can help victims – this will include the LGBTQI+ community, children and those from more diverse communities.

Earlier this year a county-wide domestic abuse service was launched to offer free, confidential and non-judgemental support to those affected, and their children, to help them recover and build a new life free from abuse.

• If you are a victim of domestic abuse or witness abuse, in an emergency call 999. In a non-emergency the police can be contacted on 101 or a list of support services can be found here.

• The Silent Solution system means if you’re calling from a mobile phone and making a sound would put you in danger but you need immediate help, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted.