News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Motorists want speed cameras to check tax, insurance and MOT

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:18 AM June 20, 2022
Speed camera in operation

Speed camera in operation - Credit: Archant

A majority of motorists would like to see speed cameras also used to check the tax, insurance and MOT status of passing vehicles, according to a new study.

The survey by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that 89pc would be in favour of using existing technology to catch drivers flouting the law.

Some major roads and mobile police vehicles have automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras that check vehicles against a database, but motorists would be in favour of expanding this functionality to more locations.

It comes after Norfolk was found to have the highest proportion of drivers committing insurance offences

Official data showed the county also had the highest rate of vehicles not properly taxed and also recorded the highest number of MOT offences.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said the survey findings showed that “law-abiding citizens are totally in favour of a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to catching those who are a menace to other motorists on UK roads”.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

General manager designate, Michael Bond, left, with assistant manager, Lewis Mann, at The Feathers in Holt.

Food and Drink | Gallery

North Norfolk pub with rooms to reopen under new owners after huge refurb

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services on the scene of the gas explosion at Norwich Market.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Police begin to search lake for missing man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police stopping driver

Police catch hundreds of motorists speeding over 70mph

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon