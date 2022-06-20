Motorists want speed cameras to check tax, insurance and MOT

A majority of motorists would like to see speed cameras also used to check the tax, insurance and MOT status of passing vehicles, according to a new study.

The survey by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that 89pc would be in favour of using existing technology to catch drivers flouting the law.

Some major roads and mobile police vehicles have automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras that check vehicles against a database, but motorists would be in favour of expanding this functionality to more locations.

It comes after Norfolk was found to have the highest proportion of drivers committing insurance offences.

Official data showed the county also had the highest rate of vehicles not properly taxed and also recorded the highest number of MOT offences.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said the survey findings showed that “law-abiding citizens are totally in favour of a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to catching those who are a menace to other motorists on UK roads”.