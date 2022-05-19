News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk worst area in UK for uninsured and untaxed drivers

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:45 AM May 19, 2022
A driver stopped by police in King's Lynn.

A driver stopped by police in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has the highest proportion of drivers committing insurance offences, new research has shown. 

There were 2,671 people caught without insurance recorded in the county in 2020/21, according to research by insurance company Go Shorty that analysed freedom of information requests and government data.

Research reveals Norfolk is worst for uninjured drivers.

Research reveals Norfolk is worst for uninjured drivers - Credit: Go Shorty

London, unsurprisingly, had the highest number of uninsured drivers in total, but Norfolk had the highest proportion of offences per head of population with 292.23 per 100,000 people. 

Driving without insurance will land you with a £300 fine and six points on your licence, though if the case goes to court you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified.

Research reveals Norfolk is worst for MOT offences.

Research reveals Norfolk is worst for MOT offences. - Credit: Go Shorty

The research showed that Norfolk also had the highest rate of vehicles not properly taxed or registered, 1,145 in total or 125.27  per 100,000 people

The county also recorded the highest number of MOT offences, 1,434 in total or 156.89 per 100,000 people.

