Concrete slab thrown at family's car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden. Archant

A concrete slab was thrown at a Norwich family's car windscreen by a "very selfish individual".

Ric van Heerden, 32, was at his Taverham home on New Year's Eve with his wife Siobhan and their children when they heard a loud bang outside at around 23.40pm.

Given the time and day, they assumed it was just another firework and went to bed, but Mrs van Heerden was given a shock when she went downstairs the following morning to discover the damage to their silver Ford Focus.

A large concrete capping stone had been thrown at the windscreen, which had shattered due to the force of the blow, rendering the car undriveable.

Mr van Heerden said: "My wife woke me up saying 'you need to come downstairs'. We had no idea it had happened.

"We called police between 9.30am and 10.30am."

His family live on Old Warren, and he believes that the vandal took the capping stone from a wall outside a house on nearby Kingswood Avenue.

But what he doesn't understand is why the person would have walked all that way carrying the 'very heavy' stone and chosen his car to vandalise.

He said: "They've picked it up and walked with it from the top end of Kingswood, past maybe 20 or 25 cars and it's my car that they chose to throw it at. It's strange."

The damage has now been fixed at a cost of £75 and Mrs van Heerden was still able to get to work with their other car, but it is the random nature of the incident that concerns the family more than the cost and inconvenience of repairs.

Mr van Heerden said: "It perturbs me that they would walk all that way with a heavy capping stone just to drop it on my car.

"The impact doesn't concern me so much as the strangeness itself."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Police received a report of an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle outside a property in Old Warren, Taverham between approximately 5pm on Tuesday, December 31, and 9.30am on Wednesday, January 1, 2019. The front windscreen of a Ford Focus had been smashed.

"Following an investigation, it was established that all lines of enquiry had been exhausted. This includes suspects, witnesses, CCTV and forensics. The victim has been notified, however should further information come forward this will be reviewed."