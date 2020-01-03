Search

Two BMWs stolen in house burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:03 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 03 January 2020

Two BMWs were stolen in a house burglary near Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Two BMW cars were stolen in a house burglary near Norwich.

A home in Meadowsweet, Horsford, was broken into between around 1.30am and 5am on Thursday, January 2.

The two vehicles were taken from the driveway, while a wallet and large quantity of cash were also stolen in the raid.

One of the cars was a black BMW X5 with the registration CAT 843T while the other was a silver BMW 330D M Sport with the registration AY68 KHW.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Hayley Green at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/347/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

