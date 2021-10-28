Hare coursing reduced as organised gangs targeted in crackdown

Published: 12:29 PM October 28, 2021

A crackdown on hare coursing gangs has been hailed a success after the number of reported hunts on land in Norfolk halved last year.

Organised gangs, often with links to drug smuggling networks, regularly flock to rural counties to hunt hares with dogs.

Organised gangs regularly flock to rural counties like Norfolk to hunt hares with dogs. - Credit: PA Images

Large sums of money are often bet in underground competitions, while farm workers and landowners have been threatened and attacked.

Norfolk has joined forces with six other rural forces across the region as part of Operation Galileo to target gangs using tactics including drones and night vision goggles.

PC Chris Shelley, Norfolk’s rural crime officer, said it had contributed towards reports of hare coursing being down 50pc in the county from September 2020 to March.

PC Chris Shelley, rural crime officer for Norfolk police - Credit: Norfolk police

Seventeen people were charged with either hunting act or trespass in pursuit of game offences while 35 community protection warnings were issued placing restrictions on activity associated with hare coursing.

The operation means the borders between forces, including neighbouring counties Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, effectively being removed, making it easier to catch and prosecute those involved.

“This will assist with the use of automatic number plate recognition, the seizure of dogs and the sharing of all interactions and movements of people suspected to be involved in hare coursing,” said PC Shelley.

An officer uses a 4x4 truck to patrol remote farm tracks as part of Operation Galileo, a police crackdown on hare coursing. - Credit: Archant

Thirty seven dogs were seized in Norfolk in 2020/21, a 54pc increase on the previous year. Dogs seized are rehomed through trusted organisations.

Hare coursing traditionally begins in September after the harvest. It sees greyhounds and other 'sight' hounds, such as lurchers, chasing a hare.

As well as the threat to wildlife, it often sees freshly-drilled fields churned up, property damaged and can result in intimidation and even violence.

Landowners are urged to consider blocking entrances to fields with ditches, fencing, trees or barrels filled with concrete.

Officers launch a drone to monitor hare coursing gangs during Operation Galileo. - Credit: Archant

Countryside campaigners have urged the government to press ahead with updating legislation to give the police and courts more powers to impose higher penalties.

PC Shelley said: “Hare coursing can be really damaging to our rural communities, destroying property, threatening people’s livelihoods and putting people at risk of fear and intimidation.

“It’s something we take seriously and will always take prompt action against."

Anyone witnessing hare coursing in progress should call 999 immediately. Anyone with information about hare coursing or other wildlife crime should call 101.



