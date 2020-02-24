Search

Wanted woman arrested in city centre

PUBLISHED: 10:44 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 24 February 2020

Jasmyn Luparello was wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Jasmyn Luparello was wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A Norwich woman wanted by police has been arrested.

Jasmyn Luparello, 32, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence.

Norfolk Police put out an appeal to trace Luparello on January 21, and she was later arrested in the city centre a month later on the afternoon of Friday, February 21.

She was taken into custody at Wymondham and was later returned to prison.

Police have thanked the public for its help in sharing the appeal.

