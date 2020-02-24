Wanted woman arrested in city centre

Jasmyn Luparello was wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A Norwich woman wanted by police has been arrested.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jasmyn Luparello, 32, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police put out an appeal to trace Luparello on January 21, and she was later arrested in the city centre a month later on the afternoon of Friday, February 21.

She was taken into custody at Wymondham and was later returned to prison.

Police have thanked the public for its help in sharing the appeal.