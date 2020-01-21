Appeal to trace woman wanted on recall to prison
PUBLISHED: 17:13 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 21 January 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is wanted in the Norwich area.
Jasmyn Luparello, 32, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her license.
Luparello is described as white, approximately 5ft 5 tall and of slim build.
She has shoulder-length brown hear.
Anyone who may have seen Luparello or has any information concerning her whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
