Police on alert amid rumours of Halloween rave

Police fear a Halloween repeat of August's illegal rave in Thetford Forest Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are on full alert after receiving information about a planned illegal rave in Norfolk on Halloween night.

With cases of coronavirus continuing to rise across the county, officers vowed to take firm action against such gatherings, including the use of new £10,000 fines for organisers.

It comes after scores of officers descended on Thetford Forest at the end of August to break up an illegal gathering of hundreds of people.

Police urged residents and landowners to report suspicious activity over the Halloween weekend in a bid to prevent illegal raves and unlicensed music events.

The new fines, introduced in August, aim to target the most serious breaches of the public health regulations and Norfolk’s county policing commander said officers would not hesitate to use these powers where evidence was available.

Chief Supt Dave Buckley said: “Coronavirus is still with us and continues to be a real threat, with cases rising in Norfolk. These events are not only illegal but carry a significant risk of transmitting the virus.

“We would urge people to think twice before attending such events and will, where appropriate, take action to disrupt and shut them down.”

Organisers can be fined up to £10,000 while officers also have the power to fine people attending illegal events £100.

Chief Supt Buckley added: “Experience tells us early intervention is key in prevention and disrupting these events and in the past the vigilance and response from the public has been extremely useful.

“If we receive the information when the event is already under way, we may instead monitor it to ensure as far as possible the safety of those in attendance.

“Vehicles trying to get on or off site will be stopped and dealt with for any offences they might be committing. Officers will not be afraid to use the powers available to them.”

A police spokesman said members of the public and landowners could “play a key role in disrupting these events” by providing information to police about activity around open land or disused buildings, including;

■ Any information that a rave is taking place (loud music/lights)

■ Sightings of vans, lorries or large numbers of vehicles gathering near woods, rural car parks or near to disused buildings/warehouses

■ Fliers advertising raves

■ Broken padlocks on access gates, to areas where a rave may take place

■ Posts on social media advertising events

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.