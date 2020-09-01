Search

Advanced search

Bill of £25,000 for police after Thetford Forest rave

PUBLISHED: 14:19 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 01 September 2020

Ravers at the illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh Carvell

Ravers at the illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh Carvell

Archant

Shutting down a huge rave in Thetford Forest cost police at least £25,000, it can be revealed.

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

More than 100 officers were involved in a “significant operation” to break up the unlicensed music event, which began in an isolated area of the forest at Lynford on Saturday night.

Specialist teams from four forces, including riot police, eventually moved in to disrupt the party late on Sunday afternoon.

They were, however, pelted with bottles and cans by some ravers, although Norfolk Constabulary said no officers were injured and the rave was brought to an end by 6.30pm.

Having also called upon a dogs unit, drone and helicopter, police disclosed on Tuesday that the full cost of shutting down the “well-established and planned event” was in excess of £25,000.

Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: ArchantPolice shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant

Officers also revealed they were looking to trace two people thought to be involved in organising the rave, with a view to prosecution.

MORE: ‘Complete nightmare’ - families slam ravers who partied in Thetford Forest

From Friday, August 28, police in England were given new powers to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people up to £10,000.

Those who attend gatherings, such as raves, and those who do not wear face coverings where it is mandatory can be fined £100 - doubling on each offence up to £3,200.

Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: ArchantPolice shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant

Police were first informed of the gathering when a member of the public reported seeing dozens of cars queueing to access a fire route to the forest late on Saturday night.

Residents in surrounding towns and villages including Brandon, Weeting and Hockwold later complained of hearing “thumping” music throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers eventually located the rave in an isolated area off the A134, near to English Heritage site Grime’s Graves.

By Sunday lunchtime hundreds of people and more than 100 vehicles remained at the site, where a party had been scheduled to continue into bank holiday Monday.

Following the shut down, audio equipment, generators, the rig and a large flat-bed lorry used to transport the equipment were seized.

Party-goers were told to leave the area and five people, having refused to do so, were handed £100 fixed penalty notices.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Where are the best beaches for dogs in East Anglia?

Southwold has been named among the top 50 beaches in the UK for dogs. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside converted railway station with unique holiday lets on the market for £800,000

The Old Station at Heacham is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000. Picture: Fine & Country