Bill of £25,000 for police after Thetford Forest rave

Shutting down a huge rave in Thetford Forest cost police at least £25,000, it can be revealed.

More than 100 officers were involved in a “significant operation” to break up the unlicensed music event, which began in an isolated area of the forest at Lynford on Saturday night.

Specialist teams from four forces, including riot police, eventually moved in to disrupt the party late on Sunday afternoon.

They were, however, pelted with bottles and cans by some ravers, although Norfolk Constabulary said no officers were injured and the rave was brought to an end by 6.30pm.

Having also called upon a dogs unit, drone and helicopter, police disclosed on Tuesday that the full cost of shutting down the “well-established and planned event” was in excess of £25,000.

Officers also revealed they were looking to trace two people thought to be involved in organising the rave, with a view to prosecution.

From Friday, August 28, police in England were given new powers to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people up to £10,000.

Those who attend gatherings, such as raves, and those who do not wear face coverings where it is mandatory can be fined £100 - doubling on each offence up to £3,200.

Police were first informed of the gathering when a member of the public reported seeing dozens of cars queueing to access a fire route to the forest late on Saturday night.

Residents in surrounding towns and villages including Brandon, Weeting and Hockwold later complained of hearing “thumping” music throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers eventually located the rave in an isolated area off the A134, near to English Heritage site Grime’s Graves.

By Sunday lunchtime hundreds of people and more than 100 vehicles remained at the site, where a party had been scheduled to continue into bank holiday Monday.

Following the shut down, audio equipment, generators, the rig and a large flat-bed lorry used to transport the equipment were seized.

Party-goers were told to leave the area and five people, having refused to do so, were handed £100 fixed penalty notices.