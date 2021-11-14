Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
- Credit: PA
Police have reminded people of the laws surrounding electric scooters with the gadgets predicted to be popular Christmas presents.
With many children and teens requesting e-scooters as presents, parents are being reminded that it is against the law to ride one on a public road or pavement.
Increased use has seen Norfolk police seize scooters and issue traffic offence reports while pedestrians have been injured and riders have been caught drink-driving.
Ahead of the festive period, officers are now reminding the public of the rules on using e-scooters, which fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle and are subject to the same legal requirements including MOT, licensing, tax and insurance.
Motorised scooter rental schemes are currently taking place in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, but they are the only e-scooters permitted on streets.
Privately owned scooters are only legal for use on private land and cannot be ridden on roads, pavements or any other public space.