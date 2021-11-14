News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:30 AM November 14, 2021
E-scooter rider

Police have issued an e-scooter warning ahead of Christmas. - Credit: PA

Police have reminded people of the laws surrounding electric scooters with the gadgets predicted to be popular Christmas presents. 

With many children and teens requesting e-scooters as presents, parents are being reminded that it is against the law to ride one on a public road or pavement.

Increased use has seen Norfolk police seize scooters and issue traffic offence reports while pedestrians have been injured and riders have been caught drink-driving

Ahead of the festive period, officers are now reminding the public of the rules on using e-scooters, which fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle and are subject to the same legal requirements including MOT, licensing, tax and insurance.

E-scooter rider

Norfolk police have seized e-scooters and issued traffic offence reports to riders flouting laws. - Credit: PA

Motorised scooter rental schemes are currently taking place in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, but they are the only e-scooters permitted on streets.

Privately owned scooters are only legal for use on private land and cannot be ridden on roads, pavements or any other public space. 

