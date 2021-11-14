Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning

Police have reminded people of the laws surrounding electric scooters with the gadgets predicted to be popular Christmas presents.

With many children and teens requesting e-scooters as presents, parents are being reminded that it is against the law to ride one on a public road or pavement.

**Reminder** If you are thinking of buying an E-Scooter as a Christmas present this year.

Did you realise/know that by law, a privately bought E-scooter cannot be ridden on the road or pavement? Find out more here >https://t.co/YeBARv8SBj pic.twitter.com/Eythv7Jg6Y — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) November 9, 2021

Increased use has seen Norfolk police seize scooters and issue traffic offence reports while pedestrians have been injured and riders have been caught drink-driving.

Ahead of the festive period, officers are now reminding the public of the rules on using e-scooters, which fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle and are subject to the same legal requirements including MOT, licensing, tax and insurance.

Norfolk police have seized e-scooters and issued traffic offence reports to riders flouting laws. - Credit: PA

Motorised scooter rental schemes are currently taking place in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, but they are the only e-scooters permitted on streets.

Privately owned scooters are only legal for use on private land and cannot be ridden on roads, pavements or any other public space.