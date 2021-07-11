Drink drive arrest for E-scooter rider going wrong way down street

Published: 7:12 AM July 11, 2021 Updated: 7:18 AM July 11, 2021

An E-scooter rider was arrested for drink driving. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An electric scooter rider who was heading down a one-way street in the wrong direction was found to be over the legal drink limit.

Breckland police arrested the rider after they were spotted going down Well Street in Thetford.

Police said the rider was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and a roadside breath test recorded 44 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Police said the rider then failed to provide a specimen while in custody, so was charged.

Tweeting about the incident on Saturday, police said it was the first drink driver on a scooter in Breckland.

E-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles and drink-drive laws apply to them.

It is illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on public roads, pavements or cycle lanes - the law only permits it in private property.

However, trials of approved rental e-scooters, which are legal, are under way in various parts of the UK, including Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

These E-scooters can only be used on the road and on cycle paths.