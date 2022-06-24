News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Computer algorithm no longer used to assess 'solvable' burglaries

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:47 PM June 24, 2022
Norfolk police had trialled a computer system to assess burglaries

Norfolk police are no longer using a controversial computer algorithm to help assess whether burglary investigations should be followed up.

Officers began using the technology, which generated a recommendation on whether cases should be allocated for further enquiries, as part of a trial in 2018.

The trial led to claims the algorithm, based on 29 factors, was being used to 'quietly close' hundreds of investigations into break-ins.

However police stressed all decisions were reviewed and could be overridden if the member of staff felt further enquiries were needed.

The force has now confirmed the trial, overseen by members of the Norfolk Investigation Management Unit in collaboration with academic researchers, has ended and the algorithm has not been adopted as a permanent tool.

It comes despite national media reports this week claiming the force was still using the technology to assess the “solvability of cases”.

Figures show just six out of every 100 burglaries in Norfolk led to someone being charged in the year ending March 2021.

