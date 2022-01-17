More than 1,300 burglars escaped punishment in 12 months, figures show

Out of 100 Norfolk burglary investigations just six lead to someone being charged, figures have shown. - Credit: PA

Just six out of every 100 burglaries in Norfolk led to someone being charged, figures have revealed.

Police ended 1,033 out of 1,483 break-in investigations across the county without success over a 12 month period.

A suspect was not identified in seven out of 10 cases.

The statistics, from data.police.uk, a national site containing detailed crime data about individual police forces and neighbourhood teams, show just 95 cases led to criminals being charged or summons in the year ending March 2021.

But while those being charged for Norfolk burglaries was slightly down on the previous three years, it was better than the national average of just four per cent.

Norfolk assistant chief constable Nick Davison said: “Burglary is an intrusive crime and we never underestimate the impact it can have on victims.

“All reports of residential burglaries will be assessed by a supervisor to make sure we send the right resources.

“Where a series is identified, we will take steps to deploy both uniform and plain clothes officers in efforts to catch those responsible and prevent further incidents from happening.”

Failing to identify a suspect wasn’t the only reason cases were closed without success, the data shows.

Twelve per cent (152 cases) didn’t proceed due to lack of evidence, while one in 10 (152 cases) had evidential difficulties, including victims being reluctant to support further action.

Mr Davison said: “We treat this crime seriously and will always seek justice and prosecute offenders where evidence is available and allows.

“Offenders nowadays are forensically aware and often these crimes can be difficult to prosecute where limited evidence is available, but this doesn’t change our resolve and we’ve invested in our crime investigation training to make sure officers have the right skills to bring people to justice.”

With people confined to home during lockdowns and more people working from home, the pandemic has seen a big drop in the number of break-ins.

In 2020 there were 2,496 burglaries reported to police in Norfolk, almost 1,000 fewer than the pre-Covid five-year average for 2015-19, the figures show.

Pandemic helps deter burglars

Even fewer households suffered the trauma of being burgled in the first 10 months of 2021.

The lowest monthly total of 120 was in July, which was significantly less than half of the 205 reported in 2020 and the pre-Covid five-year average of 295.

Mr Davison said: “While a reduction in crime is always good news of course, we know these statistics are, in part, driven by the impact of the pandemic.

“It isn't surprising to see this trend of burglary reduction, given the conditions we were living under in that 12-month period, with people spending a significant amount of time at home.

“It’s important we acknowledge this when looking at the statistics, especially when making comparisons to previous years.

“Furthermore, with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, there is a degree of inevitability that certain crime types will increase.”

Maps based on the data.police.uk statistics unsurprisingly show burglary hot-spots centred on the county’s highest populations areas and areas of highest deprivation, predominantly Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

Burglaries are much rarer across rural parts of the county with large swathes of north, south and mid Norfolk recording no break-ins.

Homeowners increasingly using sophisticated security measures like CCTV, remote monitoring alarm systems and video doorbells are also likely to be behind a general fall in the numbers of properties being broken into.

Sleepless nights and robbed of privacy - impact of burglary

The devastating impact burglary has on victims was highlighted by the jailing last year of Richard Dawson and Carl Emmerson who smashed through a conservatory door into the house of an elderly lady in Dereham.

Their victim, a woman in her 80s, was forced to leave the home she had lived in for many years over fears for her safety.

Others that were convicted in 2021 included prolific burglar Nathan Pitchford, who was jailed for three years and 14 days after breaking into a house on Earlham Road, and Stuart Brooke was jailed for breaking into the home of a vulnerable pensioner on Millers Lane in Norwich.

Meanwhile Joel Lawrence, who had 57 previous convictions for 146 offences - including 19 burglaries - and was jailed 45 months for breaking into a student flat in Mandells Court, near Elm Hill, Norwich.

In a victim statement the student, who had chased Lawrence after the break-in during the early hours, said the experience had affected his sleep, his studies and left him battling with depression.

His partner, who now has sleepless nights and “night terrors”, said: “I didn’t know what to do - I froze in complete terror as the man I love pursued him.”

A spokesperson at independent charity Victim Support said: “Burglary not only robs victims of their physical possessions, it can rob people of their sense of security at home as well, a place where everyone should feel most safe. This crime can also leave many people feeling vulnerable, frightened and distressed.

“It is important that all victims know that reporting an incident of burglary will be taken seriously by the police and that the offence will be thoroughly investigated.”