Driver arrested after fleeing scene of Norwich GP surgery crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:24 AM February 19, 2021   
Old Palace Medical Centre in Old Palace Road in Norwich is closed after a car crashed into it.

- Credit: Daniel Moxon

Police have arrested a man in connection with a car crash which forced a Norwich GP surgery to close.

Old Palace Medical Practice on Old Palace Road in the Heigham Grove area of the city is closed after a car crashed into it at about 9.40am on Tuesday, February 16.

A car crashed into Old Palace Medical Centre on Old Palace Road in Norwich. A police cordon was in place.

- Credit: Daniel Moxon

Police said the man behind the wheel failed to stop for officers and drove away from the scene. The car had been recovered, but the force was still investigating on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed on Friday that a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the crash.

Old Palace Medical Centre in Old Palace Road in Norwich is closed after a car crashed into it.

- Credit: Daniel Moxon

The section of the surgery building which had been damaged in the crash was boarded up on Thursday, though it remains closed with a police cordon in place.

Facilities manager Jeremy Moore said staff hoped it would be able to reopen from next week. He added that patients could still contact a GP by calling the surgery's usual number.

A car crashed into Old Palace Medical Centre on Old Palace Road in Norwich.

- Credit: Daniel Moxon


