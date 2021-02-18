GP surgery shut after hit-and-run driver crashes into building

Published: 5:31 PM February 18, 2021

A police cordon is in place around a GP surgery in Norwich after a car crashed into it before fleeing the scene.

Old Palace Medical Practice on Old Palace Road in the Heigham Grove area of the city is closed while repairs are carried out.

Norfolk Police confirmed a car crashed into the building at around 9.40am on Tuesday, February 16, but failed to stop and drove away from the scene.

The surgery's facilities manager Jeremy Moore said: "We don't know exactly what happened. We just heard the crash and that was it.

"The police couldn't tell us exactly what had happened."

A contractor was working at the surgery at 4.15pm on Thursday, and had boarded up the section of wall which had been damaged in the crash.

The GP surgery is currently closed, but Mr Moore said staff hoped it would be able to reopen " in some form" on Monday next week.

"Patients can call the surgery number and it will be passed on to another surgery, so they can still get help," he added.

Police said the car involved has now been recovered and that their enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary added that they suspect the man believed to have been behind the wheel is disqualified from driving.

