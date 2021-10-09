Jailed this week: Former policeman, robber, and serial sexual assaulter
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A "disgrace to the police force", a man who committed a string of thefts and a man who committed five sexual assaults are among those jailed in Norfolk this week.
Nicholas Everett, 32, from Lowestoft, plead guilty to robbery .
Everett stole the victim's bike, iPhone, bag, and bank cards, telling the boy “not to mess with Londoners”.
On Wednesday, he was given a four-year prison sentence.
Judge Martyn Levett said the victim had suffered flashbacks and panic attacks since the robbery.
He was also asked for further offences of attempted theft from a motor vehicle and two offences of theft from a motor vehicle.
Farid Lahfa, 40, from Norwich, was charged with 11 counts of theft which took place over less than a month.
He was arrested for the string of thefts from shops on October 5 and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
On Wednesday, he was given a 32-week sentence.
George Ince, 26, from Stalham, is a former Great Yarmouth Police officer found guilty of making and distributing indecent images of children.
Searches of Ince's computers whilst he was still an officer found images of female children aged six to 17 as well as discussions of rape and blackmail of children.
On Thursday, he was given 16 months in prison.
Judge Anthony Bate said the former police officer’s conduct was “appalling” and involved indecent images of the “gravest kind”.
Joseph Cartman and James Newton
Joseph Cartman, 40, and James Newton, 40, both of Norwich, admitted burglary with Mr Newton also admitting to possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate.
The two attempted to burgle a garage off Sprowston Road when they were seen by a member of the public who called the police. Nothing was stolen.
On Thursday, they were both jailed for a total of 26 weeks.
Newton's mitigator said he was free from drugs on his release but after being in a hostel was “back to committing offences linked to the use of drugs”.
Jonas Stalgys, 40, from Yarmouth, was charged with five counts of sexual assaults and one of assault.
Stalgys sexually assaulted a woman on a mobility scooter and two nurses.
He also assaulted a security guard.
On Friday, he was given an 18-month sentence.
Judge Shaw said: “In my opinion, a prolonged period of abstinence necessitated by imprisonment will assist you when you’re released.”