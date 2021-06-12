Published: 8:44 AM June 12, 2021

A murder probe is continuing after the body of a woman was found in Leicester after the discovery of a man with serious injuries at the foot of cliffs in Hunstanton. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after being found with serious injuries at the foot of cliffs in Norfolk has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 54-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being found at Old Hunstanton on April 15 this year.

As he was being winched off the beach by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, police found the body of a woman at an address in Leicester.

Police have yet to name the woman, who was found dead at a property in Tennis Court Drive at around 10.30am.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a head injury.

Police have linked the two incidents and arrested the man who was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being found at the bottom of the cliffs.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman confirmed the man has been released on bail pending further enquiries, adding that the investigation was "ongoing".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 127 of April 15.