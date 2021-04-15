Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from cliff

Published: 12:37 PM April 15, 2021

A coastguard helicopter was called in to winch the injured man off the beach at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a cliff.

The drama happened near the lighthouse and the cliff top cafe - Credit: Chris Bishop

He was winched up from the beach at Old Hunstanton by a coastguard air sea rescue helicopter, before being flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance.

The air ambulance takes off from the cliff top car park to fly the injured man to hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

Emergency services were called to the cliff tops near the lighthouse just after 9.15am.

Crowds of bystanders watched as the coastguard helicopter lowered a winch man to collect the casualty, who had been put on a stretcher on the beach.

Emergency services were called to Old Hunstanton just after 9.15am - Credit: Chris Bishop

He was then treated at the scene before being transferred to the Magpas air ambulance for the flight to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police, coastguard, firefighters and the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft also attended the incident.

Coastguards at the cliffs at Old Hunstanton, after a man fell and suffered serious injuries - Credit: Chris Bishop

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.15am this morning to reports a man had fallen from the clifftop in Hunstanton. The man has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance."







