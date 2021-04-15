Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from cliff
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a cliff.
He was winched up from the beach at Old Hunstanton by a coastguard air sea rescue helicopter, before being flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance.
Emergency services were called to the cliff tops near the lighthouse just after 9.15am.
Crowds of bystanders watched as the coastguard helicopter lowered a winch man to collect the casualty, who had been put on a stretcher on the beach.
He was then treated at the scene before being transferred to the Magpas air ambulance for the flight to hospital.
Police, coastguard, firefighters and the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft also attended the incident.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.15am this morning to reports a man had fallen from the clifftop in Hunstanton. The man has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance."
