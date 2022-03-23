Campaign targets street harassment of women and girls

A campaign is targeting street harassment of women in Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images

Harassment of women and girls is being highlighted in a high profile campaign to raise awareness of misogynistic behaviour.

Areas of Norfolk identified as hotspots for abuse and harassment across the county will be targeted by ‘Enough’, a national government campaign to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

Posters condemning harassment in the street, unwanted touching and highlighting efforts to reduce violence in Norfolk, will appear on buses in Norwich and Great Yarmouth and bus shelters in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

Andy Coller, co-chair of the Norfolk domestic abuse and sexual violence group, which includes police, councils, health services and charities, said the campaign will initially focus on street harassment.

Police have carried out more than 700 patrols in 651 locations in Norfolk since the launch of online tool Street Safe designed for people to report where they feel unsafe.

The top five areas for reports are Norwich East, Norwich North, Norwich South, South Yarmouth and Norwich West.

It also highlighted top behavioural concerns as verbal harassment, people feeling like they are being followed as well as other forms of harassment.

Mr Coller said: “We want women and girls to feel safe in our communities. We know there is no overnight solution but working to prevent sexual assaults and misogynistic behaviour from happening in the first place is equally as important as to how we respond to incidents.

“This is why we are pleased to see a number of educational projects taking place across Norfolk at the same time as this campaign goes live.”

The campaign is part of a number of Safer Streets projects, including an expansion of CCTV in King’s Lynn, improved street lighting in Great Yarmouth and work with the University of East Anglia to develop students’ skills in knowing how to recognise and respond to problematic attitudes and behaviours.

• If you are in immediate danger call 999. Police 101 is the non-emergency number. Some charities and organisations offering support or advice can be found here.

• If you are calling from a mobile phone and speaking or making an immediate sound would put you in danger, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted.