Police target 651 locations where women say they feel unsafe

Police have stepped up targeted patrols at locations identified via the online tool Street Safe. - Credit: Getty Images

Police have carried out more than 700 patrols in areas where people have reported feeling unsafe.

Officers have stepped up the targeted patrols at 651 locations reported via the online tool Street Safe and identified by data of where crimes have been committed.

Patrols have been stepped up in areas where people feel less safe are being flagged via the Street Safe online tool. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Launched locally in October last year, Street Safe enables people to flag public places and mark on a map the areas where they feel unsafe while remaining anonymous.

While it can be used by anyone, women and girls have been particularly encouraged to use it following widespread concern over personal safety following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Harassment, verbal abuse and people reporting feeling they were being followed were among the most common concerns about behaviour.

People also reported areas as unsafe due to a lack of CCTV - raised by 208 people - and raised concerns over signs of drugs or alcohol misuse, which were mentioned in 181 reports.

A lack of CCTV was among the reasons given for people saying they felt an area was unsafe. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Norwich has the largest number of reports, 252, followed by Great Yarmouth where there have been 132 and King’s Lynn with 75, with 56 in Breckland, 52 in South Norfolk, 45 in North Norfolk and 39 in Broadland.

In total police have carried out 736 Street Safe patrols across the county since October.

Officers have also been involved in 1,531 ‘park, walk and talk’ foot patrols, giving members of the public the opportunity to talk about issues.

Chief constable Paul Sanford said: “The patrols demonstrate our commitment to focus on local policing, ensuring that police officers are more visible in our communities. This also enables officers to increase community engagement and address any concerns locally.”

Chief Constable Paul Sanford with Pc Alex McNulty at Kings Lynn bus station - Credit: NORFOLK POLICE

Many of the reports to Street Safe reveal that the rundown appearance of an area or levels of street lighting can impact people’s feelings of safety.

In December it was announced that a £240,000 project will see the Yarmouth's historic Rows - dozens of pedestrian alleys that run between the town's main roads - cleaned up, repainted, and fitted with new lighting.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "When resources are finite it really helps to target policing resources and efforts where it is most needed and I would encourage communities to continue to use the tool and will be keeping a close eye on the resulting research which shows what makes people feel unsafe, to ensure resources are targeted where most needed."

PC Soloman Martin, beat manager, speaking with members of the community during neighbourhood patrol. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

• To report an area you feel is unsafe, particularly omen and girls , click on police.uk

• If you are in immediate danger you should still call 999. Police 101 is the non-emergency number.