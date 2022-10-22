News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Show of strength as rural officers target 'barbaric' crime

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:46 PM October 22, 2022
The police are cracking down on hare coursing

The police are cracking down on hare coursing - Credit: Suffolk police

A number of neighbouring police forces have teamed up ahead of the hare coursing season.

The rural crime and wildlife team from Norfolk and Suffolk police met with officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Essex to combat this crime.

It comes following a pledge, along with Hertfordshire and Kent – the seven forces in the Eastern Region – to work across borders following the launch of Operation Galileo.

Incidents of hare coursing across Norfolk and the other six force areas dropped to 1,415 in 2021 to 2022 from 2,044 in 2020 to 2021, a fall of almost a third at 31pc.

The team met at the Audley End Estate near Saffron Walden, Essex, to share information and discuss tactics.

This year the force will be working with the National Police Air Service helicopter and using drones.

Sergeant Brian Calver said: “We take such criminality seriously.

"Cross-border co-operation is crucial to combat this barbaric crime and the people associated with it.”

