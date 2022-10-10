Police target suspects at start of hare coursing 'season'

Police have stepped up patrols as part of Operation Galileo targeting hare coursing gangs - Credit: Cambs Police

A police crackdown targeting gangs involved in hare coursing has seen community protection orders issued and vehicle registration numbers fed into the national database.

Organised gangs, often with links to drug smuggling networks, flock to rural counties through autumn to hunt hares with dogs.

Norfolk is among seven rural forces across the region as part of Operation Galileo to target those involved using tactics including drones and night vision goggles.

Police tips to combat hare coursing gangs - Credit: Cambs Police

The start of the unofficial coursing ‘season’ has seen rural crime teams upload a list of vehicles of interest into the automatic number plate cameras network, issue community protection warnings and notices to suspects and step up patrols.

People are also being urged to report any suspicious activity.

Previous crackdowns have seen hare coursing more than half. Tougher new penalties also came into force from August 1.

If you suspect coursing or poaching happening ring 999.

You can also report information on known hare coursers and their vehicles anonymously via 101 or via crimestoppers-uk.org