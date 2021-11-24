Man accused of grandmother's murder to undergo more psychiatric tests
- Credit: The Croghan Family
A man accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a Norwich fire is to undergo further psychiatric tests, it has emerged.
Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road on December 11 last year.
Police were called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property.
Chanatorn Croghan, 20, has previously denied murder but has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Croghan, of Northside, Norwich, has also denied the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, his father and the victim’s son, and admitted a count of arson with intent to endanger life on a reckless basis.
But those pleas have not been accepted by the prosecution and a trial has been listed for April 4 next year.
A further case management hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (November 24).
It heard Croghan, who has been suffering a psychotic illness and has been remanded at a secure mental health unit, will have to undergo a third psychiatric assessment after a further test was requested.
The case has been relisted for December 9.