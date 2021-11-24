News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of grandmother's murder to undergo more psychiatric tests

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:22 AM November 24, 2021
Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

A man accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a Norwich fire is to undergo further psychiatric tests, it has emerged.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road on December 11 last year.

Police were called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property. 

Forensics teams are continuing to investigate a fatal house fire in Unthank Road in Norwich.

Police at the scene of a fatal house fire in which Vera Croghan died. - Credit: Archant

Chanatorn Croghan, 20, has previously denied murder but has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Croghan, of Northside, Norwich, has also denied the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, his father and the victim’s son, and admitted a count of arson with intent to endanger life on a reckless basis.

But those pleas have not been accepted by the prosecution and a trial has been listed for April 4 next year.

A further case management hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (November 24).

It heard Croghan, who has been suffering a psychotic illness and has been remanded at a secure mental health unit, will have to undergo a third psychiatric assessment after a further test was requested.

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  2. 2 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
  3. 3 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
  1. 4 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
  2. 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 6 Strong support in community for new Lidl store plan
  4. 7 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
  5. 8 Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich
  6. 9 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
  7. 10 Weather warning as strong winds set to hit Norfolk this weekend

The case has been relisted for December 9.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A1101 at Welney is passible again after two months under water

Data

Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield.  

Norfolk Live News

Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon