Teenager charged with murder after death of 89-year-old in house fire

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:49 AM May 27, 2021   
There has been a fire on the junction of Colman Road, in Norwich. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

An 89-year-old woman died in a house fire on Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

A teenager has been charged with murder following a house fire in Norwich.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road.

Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene at around 6.40am on December 11 last year. 

Police were also called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property. 

She was later was described as a "lovely lady" who was "very well liked". 

Chanatorn Croghan, of Northside, Norwich, has now been charged with murder, attempted murder and arson.

The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody and is appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, May 27).

