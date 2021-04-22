News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Men appear in court over city clubland cannabis factory

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:29 PM April 22, 2021   
Police at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Police officers at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Two men have appeared in court after a cannabis factory was uncovered in Norwich's nightclub district.

The former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road became a hive of police activity on Wednesday morning (April 21) with  forensic officers carrying out investigations at the scene.

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Police officers at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

It was later confirmed by police that a cannabis factory, thought to have contained more than 270 mature plants, had been discovered.

Aleksander Hasa, 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with production of cannabis and criminal damage.

Agron Gjoni, 45, also of no fixed abode, was charged with production of cannabis, criminal damage and abstracting electricity.

Both appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 22 via a videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) but entered no pleas to the charges.

The case was deemed not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates court and was sent to Norwich Crown Court on May 20.

Both defendants were remanded in custody.

Anyone with information about drug-related activity to contact police on 101.

