Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Published: 12:41 PM April 21, 2021

Police officers at the former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A cannabis factory has been uncovered in the heart of Norwich's nightclub district.

The former KTV China City bar and restaurant on Prince of Wales Road has been closed but was a hive of activity on Wednesday morning (April 21).

Police officers stood guard outside while forensic officers, dressed in white suits, were going in and coming out of the building, trying to gather evidence about what had been going on.

Officers were also at the neighbouring Bar and Beyond club, which looked as if the door had been forced open.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers carried out a search warrant on a premises on Prince of Wales Road at just before 6.30am and discovered cannabis plants.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 30s were both arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, being concerned in the production of Class B drugs, cannabis, and abstraction of electricity.

Both are being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and remain in police custody.

A police seal remains at the property.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers would urge local residents and businesses to be vigilant to suspicious activity and urged anyone with information about drug-related activity to contact police.

There had been surprise at the early morning police activity from those working nearby.

Andreas Lucas, who works at Krasadis Taverna, on Prince of Wales Road, said he was surprised to find police there.

He said: “I came to work at 9am and saw the police there and I was surprised.

“I was wondering what was happening.

"It must be serious.”

Andy Gotts, owner of Fluke nightclub and Envy on Prince of Wales Road as well as chairman of Late Night Norwich, said it "was a surprise to me" that police were there as he knew nothing about it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jay Puttock at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 36/26074/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.