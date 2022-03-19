Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Police are currently at the scene of an investigation into an incident in Norwich city centre.

Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A section of St Vedast Street, near to St Vedast House - opposite Travelodge - has been cordoned off with two police cars guarding the tape on the morning of March 19.

Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room confirmed officers are "investigating an incident" but could not release any more details at this time.

Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

St Vedast Street is just off Prince of Wales Road which is home to a number of bars and clubs and is popular with nighttime revellers.

More to follow.



