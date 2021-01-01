'It was a split second thing' - brave passer-by stops Norwich mugging

Published: 6:00 AM January 1, 2021

A brave member of the public who frightened off two muggers attacking a man near a Norwich park has spoken of his split second decision to go to the victim's aid.

The 32-year-old man was walking down North Park Avenue at about 6.40pm on Wednesday, December 30 when he saw two masked men attacking another person.

The masked pair had punched the victim, a man in his 20s, a string of times and grabbed his phone after he fell to the floor.

But the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, intervened, managing to scare the muggers away.

He said: "I was walking back from the UEA and was on the phone to my girlfriend when I saw these two running up to this guy.

"The guy had his phone out and I think he had headphones on and I thought they were trying to get past him.

"But they pulled him off the pathway and started threatening him.

"I couldn't hear what they were saying, but I started to shout at them.

"I didn't get too close, but it was enough to make them stop what they were doing.

"They gave him his phone back, patted him on the back and ran off."

He said he then asked the man who was attacked if he was okay, before the victim walked away, shouting 'thank you' as he went.

On his decision to intervene, the man said: "I didn't really think about it, it was just a split second thing.

"They were obviously geared up to do something like that, as they had masks and gloves on.

The mugging happened in North Park Avenue, near Eaton Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I was just surprised it happened so close to Eaton Park. It wasn't that late and, while the roads can be fairly quiet, you tend to feel pretty safe around there."

Norfolk police have appealed for witnesses to the attack to contact them.

Police said the pair, both white men, had demanded cash from the victim and caused him bruising around his eye.

They were wearing gloves, with one believed to have been wearing a face covering with a skull symbol on it.

North Park Avenue in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Anyone with information should contact DC Simon Hawkins at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/91433/20.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 5551111.