Member of public intervenes to stop mugging in Norwich

Published: 4:01 PM December 31, 2020

The crime happened in North Park Avenue, near Eaton Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Muggers who attacked a man near a Norwich park were scared away when a member of the public intervened.

The victim, a man in his 20, was approached by two men who hit him a number of times before demanding cash.

It happened on North Park Avenue, close to Eaton Park, at about 6.40pm on Wednesday, December 30.

But a member of the public intervened, which led to the muggers running off.

The victim suffered bruising around his eye because of the attack.

You may also want to watch:

The suspects are described as white men.

They were wearing gloves, with one believed to have been wearing a face covering with a skull symbol on it.

Norfolk police are appealing for information, and witnesses to the attack.

They are particularly keen to hear from the male member of the public who intervened.

Anyone with information should contact DC Simon Hawkins at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/91433/20.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 5551111.