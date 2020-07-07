Search

Man remains in custody after stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:52 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 08 July 2020

Police cordoned off the Kingsway Pavilion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

A man remains in custody as police investigate a stabbing which left another man seriously injured.

Officers were called to reports a man had been stabbed near a sports pavilion off Riversway, in King’s Lynn, at 12.35pm yesterday.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at King’s Lynn police investigation centre.

Detective inspector Mick Roxby said: “Officers are continuing with the enquiries to establish the exact circumstances which led up to this incident, however, we do believe those involved are known to each other.

“We know this kind of incident can cause concerns within the local community and officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Det Insp Mick Roxby at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting incident number 173 of Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

