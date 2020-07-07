Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a town.

Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the incident that took place in King’s Lynn this afternoon (Tuesday, July 7).

Officers were called at 12.35pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in Riversway, which resulted in him being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The arrested man is in custody at King’s Lynn Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later.

DS Alex Gilmour said: “A cordon is currently in place at the scene and whilst enquiries are in their early stages it is believed those involved are known to each other.

“It is understandable an incident such as this will cause concern within the local community however extra officers will be on patrol over the coming days to provide reassurance to residents.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 173 of Tuesday July 7 2020.

