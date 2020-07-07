Search

Advanced search

Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

PUBLISHED: 15:01 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 07 July 2020

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a town.

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the incident that took place in King’s Lynn this afternoon (Tuesday, July 7).

Officers were called at 12.35pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in Riversway, which resulted in him being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The arrested man is in custody at King’s Lynn Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later.

A mountain bike lies near the Kingsway Pavillion, which has been cordoned off by police following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris BishopA mountain bike lies near the Kingsway Pavillion, which has been cordoned off by police following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

DS Alex Gilmour said: “A cordon is currently in place at the scene and whilst enquiries are in their early stages it is believed those involved are known to each other.

“It is understandable an incident such as this will cause concern within the local community however extra officers will be on patrol over the coming days to provide reassurance to residents.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 173 of Tuesday July 7 2020.

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

A mountain bike lies near the Kingsway Pavillion, which has been cordoned off by police following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris BishopA mountain bike lies near the Kingsway Pavillion, which has been cordoned off by police following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dentists charge patients up to £50 to cover cost of extra PPE

Some dentists are charging their patients an extra fee to cover the cost of PPE needed to protect them from coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images

Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavillion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Canaries don’t want realism to be mistaken for surrender ahead of Watford clash

Daniel Farke has spoken as honestly as ever about Norwich City's situation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sex offender dies in prison from cancer, inquest hears

Convicted sex offender Roger Haynes who died on November 24, 2019 at Norwich Prison from cancer Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

City road closed after crash involving cyclist and car

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes