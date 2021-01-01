Man to appear in court charged with murder of woman from Norwich
- Credit: Archant
A man accused of the murder of a woman from Norwich is due to appear in court next month.
Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police inside a property in Charnwood Street, London, in March this year after concerns for her welfare were raised.
A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.
Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, London, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London in June when he denied murder.
The matter was listed for a hearing in December and a court spokesman said there will be a further case management hearing on February 12.
Tributes were paid to Miss Kidd, a former Heartsease High School pupil, by her sister Gina, 59, earlier this year.
The mother-of-four, who lives on Motum Road, opposite where her sister used to live, said: “She was like my best friend. She was just a bundle of fun."
