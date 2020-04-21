Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

The sister of a Norwich woman whose body was found in a London home has described how her death felt “like a hole in the heart”.

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police at Charnwood Street in the capital last month after concerns for her welfare were raised.

The former Heartsease High School pupil was found inside the property. A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Yesterday, Gina Kidd, 59, described her sister, who was known as Bo to those closest to her, as a “bundle of fun”.

Gina, a mother of four, who lives on Motum Road, opposite where her sister used to live, said: “She was like my best friend. She was just a bundle of fun.

“Sometimes she would text me something and I would say ‘how do you know?’ and when I looked out she would be looking out of the bedroom window.

“My boys were always over there – she was like a second mother to my boys.”

Gina, a carer, said her sister, a mother of two, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of one, left with her partner in July last year, staying at other addresses in Norwich before going down to London in October/November time in 2019.

It was hoped Miss Kidd, who has one brother and seven sisters all in living in the Norwich area, would be coming back to the city this year, but that never happened.

Gina said everyone was shocked at what happened and it was “still a bit hard to believe”.

She said: “It’s like she’s still there (in London) if you know what I mean. I think she’s going to come back at any moment but she’s not.”

Hundreds of people packed out Motum Road on Friday as she was taken in a horse and carriage to Earlham Crematorium for her funeral.

Gina, who fondly recalled playing darts and pool with her sister at city pubs, including the Freed Man and Larkman, said: “Friends who hadn’t seen her for years turned up. She’s terribly missed.”

Detectives investigating Miss Kidd’s death have charged a man. Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, London, appeared at the Old Bailey in London last month having been charged with murder.

Two women, aged 48 and 32, have also been arrested in connection with the death, in Southend and Hackney. They have been released under investigation.