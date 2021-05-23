Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Published: 8:46 AM May 23, 2021

Police and ambulances are in attendance in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon. - Credit: Cameron Rusty

Emergency services were called to a village near Norwich following the sudden death of a man, it has emerged.

Four police cars, a critical care ambulance and two other paramedic vehicles were seen in Southcroft, Hethersett, at 3.30pm on Saturday, May 22.

An eyewitness at the scene described it as a "large police presence".

A Norfolk Police control room inspector confirmed they were called following the sudden death of a man in his 80s.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

By 5.30pm on Saturday all the emergency service crews had left the scene.