Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
Published: 8:46 AM May 23, 2021
- Credit: Cameron Rusty
Emergency services were called to a village near Norwich following the sudden death of a man, it has emerged.
Four police cars, a critical care ambulance and two other paramedic vehicles were seen in Southcroft, Hethersett, at 3.30pm on Saturday, May 22.
An eyewitness at the scene described it as a "large police presence".
A Norfolk Police control room inspector confirmed they were called following the sudden death of a man in his 80s.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
By 5.30pm on Saturday all the emergency service crews had left the scene.