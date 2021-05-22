Updated
Several police and paramedic crews called to village
Published: 5:10 PM May 22, 2021 Updated: 6:14 PM May 22, 2021
- Credit: Cameron Rusty
Several emergency services vehicles were called to a village near Norwich.
Four police cars, a critical care ambulance and two other paramedic vehicles were seen in Southcroft, Hethersett, at 3.30pm on Saturday.
An eyewitness at the scene described it as a "large police presence".
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers were "carrying out duties" on scene but was unable to give any extra information.
By 5.30pm, all the emergency service crews had gone.