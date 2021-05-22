News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:10 PM May 22, 2021    Updated: 6:14 PM May 22, 2021
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Police and ambulances are in attendance in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon. - Credit: Cameron Rusty

Several emergency services vehicles were called to a village near Norwich.

Four police cars, a critical care ambulance and two other paramedic vehicles were seen in Southcroft, Hethersett, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

An eyewitness at the scene described it as a "large police presence".

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers were "carrying out duties" on scene but was unable to give any extra information.

By 5.30pm, all the emergency service crews had gone.

