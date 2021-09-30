News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:38 AM September 30, 2021    Updated: 10:39 AM September 30, 2021
mulberry close incident, feltwell

Mulberry Close in Feltwell was closed by police - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run in west Norfolk. 

A member of the public called the emergency services at 11pm on Tuesday, September 28, after finding a man with serious head and leg injuries in Mulberry Close, in Feltwell.

The man is currently in Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in critical condition.

Officers had been working to establish how the man was injured and it is now believed he was involved in a hit-and-run.

Police have arrested man in his 30s in connection with the incident. He is currently in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Police are asking that anyone who may have seen anything in the Mulberry Close area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm – or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday 29 September 2021.


West Norfolk News
West Norfolk News

