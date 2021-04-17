Breaking
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A man has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich.
James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, has today (Saturday, April 17) been charged with one count of murder.
He has also been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
Crosbie has been remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 19.
It comes after emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.
A 41-year-old man, named locally as Mr Allsop, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people were injured during the incident, Crosbie and two women, aged in their 40s and 50s.
The woman in her 40s has been discharged while the second woman, in her 50s was yesterday still in hospital receiving treatment.
A Home Office Post Mortem examination held on Friday, April 16, concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.
A second suspect arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm was questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC).
While in custody, the 17-year-old male was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A police cordon which had been installed at the scene in Primrose Crescent has now been lifted.
As previously reported, Mr Allsop has been described as a "diamond guy" by devastated friends.
A number of floral tributes to Mr Allsop have been left near to the scene.