Flowers and Jack Daniels left near home of Thorpe stabbing victim
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A growing number of floral tributes have been left outside the home of a man who was stabbed to death following an alleged argument about motorbike noise.
A 41-year-old man, named locally as Dean Allsop, was fatally stabbed in an incident at Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, at about 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 15.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Following the fatality, a number of floral tributes have been left outside Mr Allsop's home.
The number of bouquets left by family and friends grew throughout the day on Friday (April 16),
One of the messages read "RIP Cuz. You be sadly missed. Absolutely heartbroken, sleep tight mate, Lots of love Jade and Chris xxx".
Another message read "RIP Dean. Rest Easy Dean. Sleep tight lots of love Allsops from London xxxx".
In addition to flowers, there was also a bottle of Jack Daniel's and shot of whiskey.
