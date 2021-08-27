News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:21 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 10:27 PM August 27, 2021
A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Lowestoft.

Police have said that a 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident, which took place at some point around 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, August 26, in an alleyway near Britten Road.

The victim, a woman aged in her 40s, is being supported by specialist trained officers.

The man from Lowestoft was arrested on Friday evening in connection with the incident and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/47236/21.

