Woman sexually assaulted in alleyway

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:58 PM August 27, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a sexual assault incident in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant 2015

A woman was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Lowestoft.

The incident took place at some point around 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, August 26 in an alleyway near Britten Road.

The victim, a woman aged in her 40s, is being supported by specialist trained officers as detectives carry out enquiries.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity around the times stated or knows who was responsible should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/47236/21.

Alternatively call 101 or contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form on www.crimestoppers-uk.org
 

