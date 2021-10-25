News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:15 AM October 25, 2021    Updated: 10:49 AM October 25, 2021
A man died following a crash on the A143 Beccles Road near to the junction with Lound Road.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving and causing death by dangerous driving following a crash which saw a man in his 50s die.

The crash happened on the A143 near Fritton in Great Yarmouth at 1.37am on Saturday near to the junction with Lound Road.

The crash involved three vehicles, a silver Mercedes A-Class and a white Scania lorry, which were travelling towards Bradwell and a white VW Caddy van which was travelling towards Beccles.

The Mercedes and VW collided and the front seat passenger of the VW van, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

It is believed the man who died is not from the Great Yarmouth area.

Both drivers suffered injuries and were taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 37-year-old man, was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, damaging the road, resulting in the road being closed between the Belton crossroads and Caldecott Hall for repairs. The road is due to reopen today.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the Mercedes prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 26 of October 23.

