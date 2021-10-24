Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Breaking

Published: 11:01 AM October 24, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM October 24, 2021

A man in his 50s has died after a head on-collision between a car and a van on the A143 Beccles Road.

The passenger of a white VW van has died after a collision with a silver Mercedes A Class in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 23).

Norfolk Police was called to the incident at 1.40am, which happened in Belton, near Fritton, along the A143 Beccles Road.

A white HGV articulated lorry was also involved in the incident.

The driver of the white VW van was also injured, with the details not known at present.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended as both the car and van caught fire after the collision.

The A143 Beccles Road is currently shut both ways between The Decoy Tavern and Beccles Road for emergency repairs due to the damage caused by the fire.

It is not expected to reopen until Monday.

Norfolk Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident.