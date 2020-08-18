Man arrested after machete attack at flats

Police at Oak Circle on Monday night, after reports a man had been attacked with a machete Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

A man has been arrested after another man was attacked with a machete.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the Oak Circle flats at Gaywood, King’s Lynn, at around 8pm on Monday.

They found a man had suffered a hand injury after being struck with a machete.

A spokesman said: “Police were called just after 8pm on Monday to reports a man had been hit with a machete outside an address in Oak Circle, King’s Lynn.

“On arrival officers found a man with a hand injury which needed hospital treatment. It’s believed the victim was involved in an altercation with up to two men known to him prior to the incident.

“The machete has been recovered. One man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police said the incident was not related to the search for a missing man, which officers were carrying out in the same area of Lynn on Monday night