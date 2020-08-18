Police use drone in on-going operation to find missing man
PUBLISHED: 10:50 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 18 August 2020
Ian Burt Photography
A police operation is under way after a man was reported missing in King’s Lynn.
The man, aged in his 40s, was reported to be missing on Monday, August 17.
Officers began carrying out enquiries into his disappearance in the Gaywood Road area at about 10.30pm.
Specialist officers could be seen using a drone to help with the search from the air in the area around Oak Circle, a junction linking Thoresby Avenue, Bishop Road and Thurlin Road.
On Tuesday, a police spokesman said enquiries into the reports were ongoing.
They added: “Officers attended Gaywood Road in King’s Lynn at approximately 10.30pm last night following reports of a missing person (male in his 40s).
“Officers were conducting routine enquiries in the area, which included assistance from the police drone.”
