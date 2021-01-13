Pair charged with GBH after victim left in 'serious condition'

Published: 3:55 PM January 13, 2021

Police were called to South Market Road on Friday after reports of an assault - Credit: Google

Two people have been charged with grievous bodily harm after an assault in Great Yarmouth left the victim in a "serious condition".

Police were called to South Market Road at around 7.45am on January 8 following reports of a disturbance, with police officers arriving to find a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

A man and woman were later arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police have visited the road many times in recent years over reports of murders and assaults. This is one such incident in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Jason Church, 46 and Marie Higham, 37, both of no fixed address, were each charged with one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Both were remanded in police custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via video link on Saturday 9 January. They have since been kept in prison to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, February 8.

The victim, who was taken to the James Paget University Hospital and treated for cuts and bruising to his head, was discharged on Sunday, January 10.