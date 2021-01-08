Man arrested after assault leaves victim in 'serious condition'
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning assault in a town centre.
Police were called to South Market Road in Great Yarmouth at 7.45am on Friday, January 8 amid reports of an assault. On arrival, they found a man in his 40s with "serious injuries".
He was then taken to the James Paget University Hospital where he remains in a "serious condition".
Officers have arrested a man, also in his 40s from the Great Yarmouth area, in connection with the attack.
According to Norfolk Constabulary, he has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A spokesperson said: "While enquiries are ongoing, officers do believe the man arrested and the victim are known to one another."
