Man arrested after assault leaves victim in 'serious condition'

Published: 11:57 AM January 8, 2021

South Market Road in Yarmouth has been the site of multiple murders/assaults in recent years. This picture was taken in 2019 after one such incident - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning assault in a town centre.

Police were called to South Market Road in Great Yarmouth at 7.45am on Friday, January 8 amid reports of an assault. On arrival, they found a man in his 40s with "serious injuries".

He was then taken to the James Paget University Hospital where he remains in a "serious condition".

Officers have arrested a man, also in his 40s from the Great Yarmouth area, in connection with the attack.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, he has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesperson said: "While enquiries are ongoing, officers do believe the man arrested and the victim are known to one another."