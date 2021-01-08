News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man arrested after assault leaves victim in 'serious condition'

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 11:57 AM January 8, 2021   
The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

South Market Road in Yarmouth has been the site of multiple murders/assaults in recent years. This picture was taken in 2019 after one such incident - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning assault in a town centre.

Police were called to South Market Road in Great Yarmouth at 7.45am on Friday, January 8 amid reports of an assault. On arrival, they found a man in his 40s with "serious injuries".

He was then taken to the James Paget University Hospital where he remains in a "serious condition".

Officers have arrested a man, also in his 40s from the Great Yarmouth area, in connection with the attack.

According to Norfolk Constabulary, he has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: "While enquiries are ongoing, officers do believe the man arrested and the victim are known to one another."

