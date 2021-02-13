Case of man accused of murder Norwich woman adjourned

Published: 6:45 AM February 13, 2021

The case of a man accused of the murder of a woman from Norwich has been adjourned until later in the year.

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police inside a property in Charnwood Street, London, in March this year after concerns for her welfare were raised.

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, London, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London in June when he denied murder.

The case was listed on Friday, February 12 but has been listed for a further case management hearing on April 1.

Tributes were paid to Miss Kidd, a former Heartsease High School pupil, by her sister Gina, 59, earlier this year.

The mother-of-four, who lives on Motum Road, opposite where her sister used to live, said: “She was like my best friend. She was just a bundle of fun."