Teenager charged after UEA student stabbed in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:13 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 03 June 2020
Archant
A teenager has been charged after a student was stabbed in Norwich.
Police were called to Bluebell Road following reports a number of people were involved in a fight during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.
The man, a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), suffered serious abdominal injuries in the incident which happened just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11.
You may also want to watch:
Three people were arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continued.
Emil Lubbat, 19, from Richmond, London, has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 22.
A police spokesman said two other people who were arrested in connection with the incident will have no further action taken against them.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.