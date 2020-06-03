Search

Teenager charged after UEA student stabbed in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:13 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 03 June 2020

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A teenager has been charged after a student was stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called to Bluebell Road following reports a number of people were involved in a fight during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.

The man, a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), suffered serious abdominal injuries in the incident which happened just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11.

Three people were arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Emil Lubbat, 19, from Richmond, London, has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 22.

A police spokesman said two other people who were arrested in connection with the incident will have no further action taken against them.

