Student released from hospital after stabbing near to UEA in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:57 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 11 January 2020

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Archant

A student stabbed in Norwich has been released from hospital, police have revealed.

Officers were called to Bluebell Road following reports a number of people were involved in a fight during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.

The man, who is a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), suffered serious abdominal injuries in the incident which happened just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the man has now been released from hospital adding that the investigation was "ongoing".

All three people arrested on suspicion of assault - a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman - were all students and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Information to police on 101.

